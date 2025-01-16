Former Washington Nationals Slugger Agrees To Reunite With New York Mets
As the Washington Nationals continue to maneuver through the winter ahead of the upcoming season, there are still a few holes they need to address.
The fourth outfielder spot is one of them, and despite the young trio of James Wood, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young expected to get the majority of reps, having another reliable defender and hitter in the mix is paramount.
One of the options posed here at Washington Nationals On SI, is now no longer available.
Per Andy Martino of SNY, Jesse Winker has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets, and Jon Heyman of The New York Post, reports the terms are for $8 million with a $1 million signing bonus should he pass a physical.
The lefty slugger has been outspoken about his thanks for the Nationals taking a chance on him last offseason following the worst showing of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023.
In Washington, Winker put up a .257/.374/.419 slash line with an OPS+ of 126, hitting 11 homers and driving in 45 runs before he was shipped to the Mets ahead of the trade deadline.
There, he was used in a platoon role, resulting in a drop in overall production but he was still an important part of the clubhouse and roster as a whole.
Now, Winker has agreed to reunite with New York.
It was hinted that the slugger might be looking for a role greater than the fourth outfield spot, and while that could come with the Mets, it likely would only be as a result from injury.
The Nationals will have to search elsewhere for another option.
Winker would have been an ideal addition for them, but with him no longer available, the front office will have to go back to the drawing board.