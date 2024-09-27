GM Mike Rizzo Discusses Offseason Spending, Planning 'Opportunistic' Free Agency
The Washington Nationals are 69-90 with three games remaining on the schedule, allowing them to improve on last season's 71-91 record with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies at home this weekend. While Philadelphia is locked into a first-round bye, they are one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and potential home-field advantage throughout the entirety of the National League playoffs, so they're not planning on folding quite that easily this weekend.
But no matter the results from this weekend and the final record, General Manager Mike Rizzo knows that the team needs to do more. The Washington Nationals are preparing for an offseason that could reshape their future, with Rizzo recently outlining plans for free-agent spending in a recent radio appearance. Rizzo emphasized the team's goal of improving while remaining patient, stating that the club will be "opportunistic." The Nationals are particularly focused on adding pitching and middle-of-the-order bats. One looming storyline is the possibility of a reunion with star outfielder Juan Soto, who becomes a free agent after 2024. Rizzo noted that re-signing Soto would depend on several factors but didn’t rule it out entirely, calling him "one of the best hitters in the game."
Despite his recent optioning for an off-the-field development, Rizzo also highlighted the impressive development of shortstop C.J. Abrams, praising his growth as a player and his potential to anchor the team for years to come. He’s viewed as a critical piece of the Nationals' rebuild, as the team focuses on surrounding young talent like Abrams with complementary veterans. While Rizzo acknowledged that building through free agency is tricky, he expressed confidence that the Nationals are well-positioned to make smart moves that align with their long-term vision.
On the pitching front, Rizzo made it clear that Washington needs to bolster its rotation and bullpen to stay competitive. He mentioned that adding another top arm would be a priority, reinforcing the belief that pitching is the foundation for the team’s future success. He also discussed the Nationals’ rebuilding process, which has shown encouraging signs, but added that the team is still working towards sustained success.
As for the rumors surrounding Soto’s return, Rizzo emphasized that any decision would come down to timing and fit, both for Soto and for the organization. "He's always been a guy we like a lot," Rizzo remarked, "but we need to make sure it’s the right situation for both sides."
The Nationals, having undergone significant changes in recent seasons, are now in a position where they can start to look beyond the rebuilding phase. Their performance in 2024 will likely determine how aggressive they are in pursuing big-name free agents, but Rizzo’s comments suggest a cautious yet optimistic approach as Washington seeks to compete at a higher level.