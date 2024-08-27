How to Watch, Stream Washington Nationals vs. New York Yankees on Tuesday
Heading into tonight's matchup, the Washington Nationals will be looking for some revenge against the New York Yankees. In the first game of the series, the Yankees ended up defeating the Nationals by a final score of 5-2.
That loss dropped Washington to 59-73 on the season. New York improved to 78-54.
While the Yankees are the favored team on paper, the Nationals have shown signs of major potential. Some even believe that they will end up being a sleeper contender next year.
Even though Washington isn't going to get into the postseason this year, they are developing young talent. Top prospect Dylan Crews was called up and will be searching for his first career base hit.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch tonight's game and a brief breakdown of the matchup.
How to Watch Nationals vs. Yankees
Game Date: Tuesday, August 27th
Game Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Nationals Park in Washington, District of Columbia
Television: YES
Streaming: You can also stream tonight's game on fubo.tv
About Tonight's Game
At this point in time, New York appears to be one of the top World Series contenders in baseball. The Nationals aren't that caliber of team yet, but playing in these types of games are valuable experiences for the young players.
Taking the mound tonight for Washington will be 35-year-old veteran starter Patrick Corbin. He has had a rough season so far in 2024, starting in 26 games and compiling a 3-12 record, a 5.73 ERA, a 1.54 WHIP, a 2.3 K/BB ratio, and 141.1 innings pitched.
On the other side of the field, the Yankees will give the starting nod to 33-year-old veteran star Gerrit Cole. He has made 11 starts this season, going 5-2 with a 3.72 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, a 3.0 K/BB ratio, and 58.0 innings pitched.
Simply from a starting pitching perspective, New York should win this game. However, the Nationals will look to pull off the upset and prove once again that they're a team on the rise.