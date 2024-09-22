How to Watch Washington Nationals and Cubs Sunday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Washington Nationals are coming off their first win on the road trip as they defeated the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Saturday afternoon. They will look to turn the victory into a winning streak in the series finale at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
The Nationals will turn to right hander Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07) for their final game in the Windy City. The 27-year-old has looked great over his last two starts on the mound. He put up some impressive numbers against two NL East teams, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. In the last 13.1 innings of work Irvin has only allowed two runs on six hits and has recorded ten strikeouts.
Irvin will matchup against Cubs rookie Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03). The Chicago All-Star has had an outstanding season since signing with the club this past offseason. He is coming off five straight quality starts including a start against the Nationals. Imanaga allowed three runs on four hits across six innings of work on August 30th against Washington. He picked up eight strikeouts and recorded only one walk in the outing.
Here are the lineups for today's matchup:
Washington Nationals
1 RF Dylan Crews
2 LF James Wood
3 1B Juan Yepez
4 DH Andres Chaparro
5 C Keibert Ruiz
6 2B Jose Tena
7 3B Trey Lipscomb
8 CF Jacob Young
9 SS Nasim Nunez
Dylan Crews will once again be in the leadoff spot for the Nationals as he takes over the role from shortstop CJ Abrams, who was optioned to the minor leagues on Saturday for non-performance issues.
Centerfielder Jacob Young is also back in action on Sunday as the Golden Glove candidate was nursing a should injury since leaving Thursday's game.
Chicago Cubs
1 LF Ian Happ
2 SS Dansby Swanson
3 1B Michael Busch
4 DH Seiya Suzuki
5 RF Mike Tauchman
6 3B Isaac Paredes
7 CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8 C Miguel Amaya
9 2B Miles Mastrobuoni
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:20 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game will be available on MASN2 and Marquee Sports Network.
