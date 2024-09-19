How to Watch Washington Nationals and Cubs Thursday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Washington Nationals will begin their final road series of the season with a four-game showdown at Wrigley Field against the Chicago Cubs. The Nationals will look to snap their current three-game losing streak and find some positive things to build on as the offseason nears.
The team is fresh off being swept by the New York Mets, where they were outscored 22-2 in the series. Washington currently sits at 68-84 and has only won four of its last ten games.
The Nationals will turn to staff veteran Patrick Corbin (6-14, 5.45) on the mound for the first game of the series. The 35-year-old is coming off a win against the Miami Marlins. Corbin went six innings, allowing one run on three hits and picking up six strikeouts in the process. He has struggled on the road this season, posting a 6.58 ERA across 15 starts. He has allowed 28 more hits than home at Nationals Park this season and has thrown six less innings.
He will face right-hander Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27) for the Cubs. It took a few starts for the Chicago pitcher to get back on pace after returning from injury in mid-July, but since then, he has regained his form. He battled nicely in his last start at Coors Field in Colorado, allowing four earned runs but providing dependability with his six innings of work. However, at Wrigley Field, Assad has not allowed many runs at all across his 13 starts. The 27-year-old is posting a 2.24 ERA at home this season, including only four of his 17 home runs allowed.
Here are the lineups for tonight's matchup:
Washington Nationals
1.) SS CJ Abrams
2.) RF Dylan Crews
3.) LF James Wood
4.) DH Andres Chaparro
5.) 3B Jose Tena
6.) C Keibert Ruiz
7.) 1B Juan Yepez
8.) 2B Darren Baker
9.) CF Jacob Young
Chicago Cubs
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) RF Cody Bellinger
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) 1B Patrick Wisdom
7.) 2B Nico Hoerner
8.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9.) C Miguel Amaya
The first pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET at Wrigley Field in Chicago. The game will be available on MASN and Marquee Sports Network.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!