How to Watch Washington Nationals and Royals Tuesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Washington Nationals do not have much left to play for in the 2024 season.
Entering Tuesday with a 69-87 record, they have been outside of playoff contention for some time now.
The Kansas City Royals, their opponent for the next three days, however, still find themselves in a battle for one of the coveted Wild Card spots remaining for the 2024 MLB playoffs.
The Nationals can play spoiler to their odds with any amount of wins in this three-game series.
On the mound for Washington Tuesday will be rookie lefty Mitchell Parker (7-10, 4.44 ERA).
In his last start, Parker allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one in 3 2/3 innings and picking up his 10th loss of the year.
The rookie has struggled of late, pitching to a 6.48 ERA across 33 1/3 innings in his last starts with a 1.65 WHIP and 36 strikeouts.
Despite his struggles, the lefty has pitched much better at home than on the road this year.
In 14 such starts, Parker carries a 2.81 ERA across 83 1/3 innings with a 1.03 WHIP and 72 strikeouts.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Tuesday:
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) LF James Wood
3.) 1B Juan Yepez
4.) 2B Jose Tena
5.) C Keibert Ruiz
6.) DH Luis Garcia Jr.
7.) CF Jacob Young
8.) 3B Trey Lipscomb
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Mitchell Parker
The Royals will counter with a lefty of their own in Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.24 ERA).
In his last start, Ragans allowed one earned run on four hits and four walks while striking out six in seven innings.
Ragans has performed much better than Parker in his last seven starts.
Pitching to a 3.15 ERA across 40 innings in that time with a 1.08 WHIP and 51 strikeouts, Ragans has been a big part of Kansas City's success this season.
September has been a fantastic month for the lefty, something he will look to continue on Tuesday.
Ragans carries a 1.42 ERA across 19 innings in three starts this month with a 1.00 WHIP and 20 strikeouts.
Here is how the Royals will line up on Tuesday:
1.) LF Tommy Pham
2.) SS Bobby Witt Jr.
3.) 1B Salvador Perez
4.) DH Yuli Gurriel
5.) C Freddy Fermin
6.) RF Hunter Renfroe
7.) 3B Maikel Garcia
8.) 2B Garrett Hampson
9.) CF Kyle Isbel
SP Cole Ragans
The first pitch for Tuesday's game is scheduled for 6:45 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on MASN 2 and Bally Sports Kansas City.
Washington fans can listen to the game on 106.7 The Fan or DC 87.7.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!