Injured Washington Nationals Stars Expected To Make Double-A Rehab Assignments
The Washington Nationals have several key contributors who are currently sidelined because of injury.
Some of them still have a long way to go in their rehab process, such as starting pitcher Josiah Gray, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery. The same goes for Cade Cavalli and 2024 breakout DJ Herz is set to undergo the procedure as well.
But, Michael Soroka, who is dealing with a strained biceps and was placed on the injured list retroactive to April 1, is getting close to a return.
It has been announced that he is expected to be making a rehab assignment tonight for the Double-A Harrisburg Senators.
He isn’t the only Nationals star who is expected to take the field tonight against the Erie Seawolves, as All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams has been advertised as making an MLB rehab assignment as well.
Abrams was dealing with a strained hip flexor and was placed on the injured list retroactive to April 11.
Prior to being sidelined, he was off to a great start this season, showcasing some new pop at the plate.
Abrams had already hit four home runs and two doubles with seven RBI and four stolen bases as one of the most productive offensive players for Washington out of the gate. His 144 OPS+ was very impressive and he had already racked up 0.6 WAR in just 11 games and 46 plate appearances.
Soroka was excellent during spring training, showcasing flashes of the dominance he had during his rookie year in 2019 with the Atlanta Braves.
Unable to escape the injury bug since, missing the entire 2021 and 2022 campaigns, it was disappointing to see him injured in his first regular season start.
He made it through five innings in his debut in a loss to the Toronto Blue Jays before hitting the injured list.