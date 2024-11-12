Insider Believes Washington Nationals Will Pursue Former New York Yankees Slugger
The Washington Nationals are in the market for a first baseman this offseason.
After the experiment to move Joey Gallo from the outfield to the infield failed because of his injuries and poor production at the plate, the front office will be searching for someone who can fill that role ahead of the upcoming year.
The ideal move for the Nationals would be to land a long-term option.
Since there isn't a star prospect at that position waiting to immediately take over, signing someone who will operate there for multiple seasons is something Washington could solely focus on this winter.
However, Mark Zuckerman of MASN believes they will take a different route.
"Anthony Rizzo also fits that leadership role, though the 35-year-old had a pretty dismal season at the plate for the Yankees ... He still plays a smooth first base in the field, for what it's worth ... But first base does remain the team's biggest hole, both in the short and long term. And given the depth of options available, it feels like Rizzo's most likely target this winter," the insider writes.
That certainly wouldn't be what Washington fans are hoping for with the likes of Pete Alonso and Christian Walker available to be signed.
While Anthony Rizzo has authored an incredible career, at this stage he's a much different player than the version who was winning Silver Slugger awards.
His production has continued to fall off a cliff during his tenure with the New York Yankees the past three-and-a-half years. His OPS+ has dropped from 130 in his first full season with the team, to 81 this past campaign.
Bringing in Rizzo would feel like what they tried to do with Gallo last winter, and while the 2016 World Series champion is a better hitter when it comes to limiting strikeouts, he wouldn't bring the type of pop to the lineup the Nationals need.
Perhaps the veteran is a fallback plan in case Washington gets priced out of the Alonso and Walker sweepstakes, but if that's the main addition this front office makes, then it will be another disappointing offseason.