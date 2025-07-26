Insider Says Nationals' Veteran Infielder 'Makes Sense' for Yankees
The Washington Nationals could be very busy before July 31.
With a multitude of moveable pieces on their roster, plenty of contending teams should be interested in acquiring some of their players for the stretch run.
The usual suspects of Kyle Finnegan, Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell and Michael Soroka are considered to be the team's best trade chips, but perhaps their veteran infielder Amed Rosario could also net them a nice return.
Jon Heyman of The New York Post said Rosario "makes sense" for the New York Yankees since they are in need of a right-hitting utility man.
Even after the Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon -- a left-handed third baseman who is much better against righties -- it seems like they still have their eye on adding more infielders, something that isn't surprising considering the depth issues that team has had.
Rosario is a masher against left-handed pitching, and his ability to play multiple positions across the infield would help out any contender looking for a specific matchup-heavy option.
What the Nationals might get back in return is unclear.
The 29-year-old is an impending free agent on a cost-effective deal, and even though he's slashing .270/.310/.426 with an OPS+ that's nine points above the league average of 100 in a backup role, it's hard to imagine Washington is going to get much for him.
That should not prevent them from accepting an offer, though.
Rosario has had a great bounce back season with the Nationals this year, and that was the best-case scenario for an organization that signed many of their offseason acquisitions with the aim of flipping them at the deadline.
If New York calls on Rosario and makes an offer, Washington should get something worked out.
