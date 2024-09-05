Interesting Prediction Has Washington Nationals Bringing Back Productive Starter
This offseason is going to be a massive one for the Washington Nationals.
With Juan Soto set to become a free agent, there is a chance they could reunite with their former farmhand turned megastar if they are willing to hand out a massive contract that would bring the World Series champion back home.
That's really what is going to garner a lot of the attention surrounding this franchise throughout the winter until it's revealed one way or another what his decision ends up being.
But, as the Nationals get set to start advancing out of their prolonged rebuild, there are some other decisions they have to make that keeps this franchise progressing in the right direction.
With Patrick Corbin's contract mercifully coming off the books, that gives Washington the ability to add pieces to this roster that can supplement all the star prospects now playing at the big league level.
One of those players could be Trevor Williams.
Originally joining on a two-year, $13 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, the veteran starter performed extremely well during his first 11 starts in this campaign with a 5-0 record and 2.22 ERA.
Unfortunately, the last time Williams pitched was on May 30 as he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right flexor muscle strain that eventually turned into a 60-day designation on Sept. 1.
There's still hope he'll pitch again this year, and that would go a long way in the evaluation the Nationals need to make regarding whether or not to bring him back in free agency this offseason.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report predicted they will ultimately re-sign the right-hander as they could have a long-term vision on how to utilize him.
"Bringing him back on another one-year deal in hopes of him picking up where he left off would be a solid approach for the rebuilding Nationals, with an eye on flipping him at the deadline if he does pitch well," he writes.
They likely would have traded Williams at the deadline this year if he had been healthy considering he posted a disappointing 5.55 ERA across his 30 starts in 2023.
So, the veteran starter will certainly be someone to keep an eye on to close out this season to see how he looks and if he could be somebody Washington brings back with the idea of getting resources at next year's deadline.