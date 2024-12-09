Juan Soto and New York Mets Agree to Largest Contract in Sports History
After much speculation, former Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has finally made his decision. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the left-handed hitting outfielder has agreed to a deal with the New York Mets. The deal will be worth $765 million over 15 years.
Soto, arguably one of the five biggest free agents in. Major League Baseball history, has done nothing but prove his worth throughout his career.
In his seven-year career, he's slashed .285/.421/.532 with 201 home runs and a 160 OPS+, showing his pure dominance.
Nationals fans got a firsthand experience of the player he was when he helped them win a World Series, dominating the sport against the best the game had to offer before he was 21 years old.
There were early rumors of Washington being interested in bringing him back, but given the situation the Nationals are in, it wouldn't have made much sense. Everyone would love a 26-year-old who does what Soto does, but Washington has time before it needs to spend.
Soto's decision certainly wasn't an easy one, as many of the top teams in baseball were interested in him, but this feels like a great fit for his future.
With Soto's decision now made, free agency is expected to heat up. All of the ball clubs that were in the mix for the top player available will turn their attention elsewhere, with plenty of money to spend.
It's unfortunate that he'll spend the rest of his career with a different team than the Nationals, but with the massive return Washington got when they traded him, it wasn't the wrong decision.
Soto deserved to be paid, and while that would've been awesome if it was with the Nationals, it's great to see him get what he earned.