Kyle Finnegan Ready To Perform for Washington Nationals Despite Previous Non-Tender
Kyle Finnegan is back with the Washington Nationals.
It didn't seem like that was going to be the case when they surprisingly non-tendered him at the beginning of the offseason, making that decision because they didn't want to pay him the amount of money he could have gotten in arbitration.
But as the winter turned to spring and the right-hander remained available, the Nationals and their former closer worked out a one-year, $6 million deal to have him retake his previous role with the team for the 2025 campaign.
Things don't normally work out this way.
Egos are always involved in professional sports, and when a player is told by an organization that he's no longer wanted, that usually signals the end of the relationship.
Finnegan didn't let that prevent him from coming back to the franchise he made his Major League debut with in 2020, turning into a star reliever with a 3.56 ERA and 116 ERA+ across his 291 appearances.
"You've got to just understand that they’re running a business, too. They're making decisions that are what they think are in the best interests, and that doesn't mean they don't want you back. It's kind of one of those things that it is what it is," he said per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post.
One of the reasons why Finnegan was non-tendered was because of the poor performance he had in the second half of the season.
Washington has a plan in place to help make sure that doesn't happen again.
Finnegan felt there was always a chance he would end up back in the nation's capital again before the start of the 2025 campaign, saying, "When the non-tender happened, I didn't have any animosity or anything. I knew they had the potential to be one of the teams in play."
Now he's back.
And Finnegan will be looking to prove he can be a reliable closer in the Majors, whether that's with the Nationals on a long-term deal or with another team when he hits free agency after the year.