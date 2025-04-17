MLB Suspends Washington Nationals Pitcher Jorge Lopez, Manager Dave Martinez
There was a bases-clearing incident between the Washington Nationals and Pittsburgh Pirates.
On Wednesday, with the Pirates leading 2-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second and two outs, Nationals pitcher Jorge Lopez threw a pitch that was up-and-in on Andrew McCutchen.
The slugger was able to avoid the pitch, but the umpires started convening to discuss what happened. Lopez, meanwhile, was standing close to the batter's box after what transpired. And once the umpires started to converse, Lopez and McCutchen began barking at each other which is what prompted the benches to clear between the two sides.
Washington's reliever was then ejected.
Now, Major League Baseball has stepped in.
Per Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, Lopez has been suspended for three games after he was deemed to have "intentionally" thrown at McCutchen. Manager Dave Martinez has also been suspended for a game.
The insider added that Lopez is appealing his suspension while Martinez is going to serve his on Thursday in the finale against Pittsburgh.
Lopez signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Nationals this offseason, becoming one of their new pieces of the bullpen after going through a bit of an overhaul during the winter.
He's had an interesting two years.
After he was ejected from a game when he was a member of the New York Mets in May of 2024, he seemingly called them the worst (expletive) team in the MLB before later clarifying that he said he was the "worst teammate."
The Mets, perhaps, didn't believe him, because he was designated for assignment the day after that.
He bounced back to pitched well with the Chicago Cubs, posting a 2.03 ERA in 23 outings, which is the type of output that Washington is hoping they get from the right-hander this season.