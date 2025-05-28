Nationals Activate, Option Promising Young Infielder to Triple-A After Injury
The Washington Nationals made a significant injury related transaction on Wednesday morning.
According to a report from Mark Zukerman of MASN, the team activated infielder Andres Chaparro from the injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester. The young, versatile minor league veteran had been out with an oblique issue since the beginning of March.
Chaparro finally made his big league debut last season after signing with the New York Yankees as an international free agent all the way back in 2015.
The Nationals acquired him via trade and he made his debut in August, bursting onto the scene right away with a 3–for–4 that saw him hit three doubles.
Playing a total of 33 games for Washington in 2024, Chaparro slashed .215/.280/.413 with four home runs and 15 RBI, inspiring confidence he could be a key depth piece both at first base and third.
The injury ended any chance of that happening at the start of this season, but it seems likely that he will be getting Major League at-bats at some point this season.
The overall minor league numbers during a long career for Chaparro are impressive, slashing .264/.351/.458 over 637 games across nine seasons with three different organizations.
With 101 career minor league home runs, Chaparro could certainly be a powerful bat off the bench at some point still at just 26 years old.
As he looks to work his way back from injury and prove himself once again, Nationals brass will be keeping a close eye on Chaparro over the next couple of months.