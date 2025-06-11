Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Adding More Talent To Majors by Calling Up Triple-A Bat Dog

The Washington Nationals are making a big promotion from Rochester.

Michael Brauner

Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals are making perhaps their biggest promotion yet from Triple-A Rochester.

Bruce the Bat Dog -- a nearly two-year old golden retriever who has delighted the fans in upstate New York -- is being called up to the Major Leagues for his debut this Saturday for Pups in the Park.

According to a story from Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, the promotion for Bruce is going to come with a press conference, a pregame recognition and an actual honorary bat retrieval as the star prospect finally gets to show what he's got in The Show.

More News: Washington Nationals Star Slugger Back on Track After Brutal End to Last Season

Both Bruce and Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy appeared in a hilarious viral video from the organization breaking the news of the call-up.

"Our fans and front office are always excited to see our players get promoted to the Nationals, but Bruce’s promotion is a historic call-up to the big leagues that he richly deserves," said Rochester general manager Dan Mason. "Nobody makes people smile more than Bruce, and I’m sure he’ll do a WOOFtastic job for the Nats! He has proven himself to be ready for the show in a very short time and has earned the phenom status that has been bestowed upon him."

More News: Nationals Call Up Andrés Chaparro, Option Nasim Nuñez in Swap of Infielders

In addition to the special pregame ceremonies surrounding Bruce, there is also going to be a very special cause -- Wolf Trap Animal Rescue -- in section 143 that will have puppies available for adoption.

So not only can Nationals fans catch the debut of their new franchise icon, but they can also go home with a new friend and help support a great cause.

More News: Washington Nationals Failing to Capitalize on Unstable NL East Race

For more Nationals coverage, head over to Nationals On SI.

Published
Michael Brauner
MICHAEL BRAUNER

Michael Brauner is a 2022 graduate of the University of Alabama with a degree in Sports Media. He covers various MLB teams across the On SI network and you can also find his work on Yellowhammer News covering the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers as well as on the radio producing and co-hosting 'The Opening Kickoff' every weekday morning on 105.5 WNSP FM in Mobile, Alabama.

Home/News