Nationals Adding More Talent To Majors by Calling Up Triple-A Bat Dog
The Washington Nationals are making perhaps their biggest promotion yet from Triple-A Rochester.
Bruce the Bat Dog -- a nearly two-year old golden retriever who has delighted the fans in upstate New York -- is being called up to the Major Leagues for his debut this Saturday for Pups in the Park.
According to a story from Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, the promotion for Bruce is going to come with a press conference, a pregame recognition and an actual honorary bat retrieval as the star prospect finally gets to show what he's got in The Show.
More News: Washington Nationals Star Slugger Back on Track After Brutal End to Last Season
Both Bruce and Red Wings manager Matt LeCroy appeared in a hilarious viral video from the organization breaking the news of the call-up.
"Our fans and front office are always excited to see our players get promoted to the Nationals, but Bruce’s promotion is a historic call-up to the big leagues that he richly deserves," said Rochester general manager Dan Mason. "Nobody makes people smile more than Bruce, and I’m sure he’ll do a WOOFtastic job for the Nats! He has proven himself to be ready for the show in a very short time and has earned the phenom status that has been bestowed upon him."
More News: Nationals Call Up Andrés Chaparro, Option Nasim Nuñez in Swap of Infielders
In addition to the special pregame ceremonies surrounding Bruce, there is also going to be a very special cause -- Wolf Trap Animal Rescue -- in section 143 that will have puppies available for adoption.
So not only can Nationals fans catch the debut of their new franchise icon, but they can also go home with a new friend and help support a great cause.
More News: Washington Nationals Failing to Capitalize on Unstable NL East Race
For more Nationals coverage, head over to Nationals On SI.