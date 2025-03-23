Nationals All-Star Reliever Shines in Final Spring Training Appearance
For all the drama around the Washington Nationals and reliever Kyle Finnegan, of late he’s performed like the reliever he was a year ago.
The Nationals didn’t re-sign him until late February after non-tendering him in November and allowing the 33-year-old to test free agency. There were no takers, so he returned to Washington on a $6 million deal, about $2-3 million less than he likely would have made had the Nats tendered him.
Finnegan made his final spring training appearance on Sunday. Based on overall numbers, there might be questions about whether he’s ready. He pitched in four games with a 6.75 ERA, as he gave up five hits and five runs (three earned). He didn’t walk anyone, but he struck out three.
But, split up those four appearances and something become apparent. The right-hander is tracking like he’s ready for Thursday’s opening day game at Nationals Park with the Philadelphia Phillies.
In his first two games after his signing — on March 10 and March 16 — he was rocked, as he had a 16.20 ERA in 1.2 innings, with five hits allowed, five runs allowed, a home run allowed and one strikeout.
But, in his last two appearances, starting on Thursday, he’s looked great. He pitched 2.1 innings, retired all seven hitters he faced and struck out two. He threw 20 pitches, 16 of which were strikes.
That’s midseason form for a closer.
When he signed, the Nationals said the goal was to have him on the opening day roster But, he didn’t pitch in a game for more than a week after he signed, instead building up on the side and throwing batting practice. That built on what he did before he signed, which included throwing bullpens and using dummy hitters to simulate throwing to batters.
Without Finnegan, the Nationals built up a bullpen without him. Jose A. Ferrer became the likely in-house closer candidate. Washington also signed Jorge López to move into that potential role. But he only has 31 career saves. Ferrer has none.
Finnegan led the Nationals in saves with 38 last season and made his first All-Star Game appearance with the National League.
His ERA in August and September was 4.12 and batters hit .333 against him. But, in the 19 games he pitched he finished 16 of them, Washington went 14-5 and he locked down 10 saves. He blew only one save.
He finished the season with a 3-8 record and a 3.68 ERA. The 33-year-old right-hander has a career record of 22-26 with 88 saves and a 3.56 ERA. He has 288 strikeouts and 117 walks since he was promoted to the Majors in 2020.