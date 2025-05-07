Nationals Announce Corresponding Move to Activating Michael Soroka
The Washington Nationals' starting rotation is getting a boost on Wednesday in their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians with veteran Michael Soroka returning to the mound.
Their most expensive addition in free agency was injured in his debut with the team back on March 31 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He suffered a biceps injury and made three rehabs starts before rejoining the Big League team.
With Soroka set to return to the rotation, it means that Brad Lord will be shifting back to the bullpen.
Nationals Making Moves In Bullpen
A surprise member of the Opening Day roster, Lord ended up making six starts for the teams after coming out of the bullpen for his first three Major League appearances. He held his own despite the role change with a 4.44 ERA across 26.1 innings with 21 stirkeouts.
The Nationals certainly hope that having Lord available again in the bullpen will help out that struggling unit. Five out of the top six in games pitched have a negative WAR thus far this season.
Colin Poche was designated for assignment last week and replaced by veteran Andrew Chafin on the roster.
With Soroka returning, another move has been made to shake up the bullpen.
Eduardo Salzard has officially been optioned back to Triple-A to make room for the returning veteran. His locker was cleaned out this morning, per Mark Zuckerman of Masn.
He was tied for the second most appearances thus far this season with 17, but wasn’t performing at a very high level.
Salazar had a 9.77 ERA with a -0.6 WAR across 15.2 innings. He was charged with 17 earned runs, giving up four home runs and issuing seven walks to go along with 11 strikeouts.
If Washington could get any production out of their bullpen, their record would look much better.