Nationals Boss See 'Light at End of Tunnel' as Team Aims to Return to Contention
Since the Washington Nationals won the World Series in 2019, it's been tough sledding for the franchise.
They have lost franchise icons such as Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon and Stephen Strasburg to free agency, trade and retirement.
That has caused the team to experience a downturn on the field and enter into a full rebuild, a brutal process for the fans, players and front office alike.
But the last two seasons have shown some promise. In 2023, the Nationals finished with a 71-91 record, 11 games back from being a .500 team. This year they are on pace to finish with almost the exact same record but their younger players now have a year of experience under their belt, especially the rotation.
But the winds appear to be changing. Reports are swirling that Washington is among the top suitors for Juan Soto, a potential reunion if the New York Yankees can figure out an extension with the generational talent.
The amount of money needed to secure Soto would be astronomical, but if the Nationals make it happens then it is a clear indicator that a page has been turned in the rebuild saga.
According to Washington's president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo, he can "see the light at the end of the tunnel," when it comes to contending again in the National League as he spoke with MLB Network on Sirius XM radio.
He is highly encouraged by the progress that all the young players are making and his plan is right on track.
That should be good news to every Nationals fan as this rebuild might finally be over and better, more exciting times are coming to Washington D.C.
This very well could be one of the most pivotal offseasons in the franchise's history.