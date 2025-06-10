Nationals Call Up Andrés Chaparro, Option Nasim Nuñez in Swap of Infielders
The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that the team recalled infielder Andrés Chaparro from Triple-A Rochester while optioning infielder Nasim Nuñez there in a corresponding move.
Chaparro has excelled with the bat in his hands at the Triple-A level this year, blasting five home runs and posting a 1.025 OPS.
In a 33-game stint with the Nationals in 2024, he slashed .215/.280/.413 while hitting four homers and stealing a base.
Washington will be looking to see if he can add some pop to the mix and translate the success he's found with Rochester over to the Major Leagues.
Nuñez heads back to the minors after a decent showing with the Nats, though the vast majority of his value is derived from his stellar baserunning and strong defense.
He's hit just .186/.271/.233 this year, and he filled in for CJ Abrams reasonably well when the team's star shorstop was sidelined earlier this year.
Beyond the possible offensive upgrade this swap represents for Washington, it is also notable for who is not coming up to the MLB level at this time.
Many have speculated that infielder Brady House, the team's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, is ready to make the leap sooner than later.
House, a 22-year-old Georgia native and the No. 11 overall pick out of the 2021 MLB draft class, is hitting .299/.352/.521 with Rochester, suggesting that he may be ready now.
Instead, Nationals fans will have to wait a bit longer to see another one of the organization's prized young players get started in his MLB journey.
