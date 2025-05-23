Nationals Calling Up Exciting Prospect for MLB Debut After Hot Start in Triple-A
The Washington Nationals made a major announcement on Friday early afternoon.
According to the team, with outfielder Jacob Young headed to the 10-day injured list, red hot prospect Daylen Lile's contract has been selected from Triple-A Rochester and he will come to Washington to make his Major League debut.
The 22-year-old Lile is currently rated as the No. 9 prospect in the organization, though there is reason to think he may even be better than that as the top-rated outfielder.
After putting up incredible numbers to start the season in Double-A, Lile was promoted to Triple-A and instead of slowing down, his stats have only improved with the stepped up competition.
In 18 games for Rochester, Lile is slashing an absurd .361/.432/.514 with a home run and nine RBI, collecting 26 hits thus far. In the first 21 games of the year for Harrisburg before being promoted, he was slashing .319/.340/.505 with two home runs and 14 RBI.
Lile will be the second Nationals rookie outfielder to make his debut this week after Robert Hassell III was in the lineup on Thursday night and recorded his first hit before immediately stealing second base.
Washington has won five in a row and six of their last seven, clawing to just four games below .500 as they try to develop their youth while simultaneously being competitive this season as well.
With a bat that has been incredible, Lile has the chance now to establish himself as another one of the Nationals talented young studs that Major League Baseball needs to keep its eye on.