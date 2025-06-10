Nationals Claim Recently DFA'd Dodgers Reliever Ryan Loutos
The Washington Nationals are doing whatever they can to give themselves options in the bullpen.
After coming into the year with a new-look group, it didn't take long for the organization to go in different directions with many of them, opting to release or designate for assignment three of their notable offseason additions.
While that can improve things in the short term, it also negatively impacts overall depth.
The Nationals added someone to the equation on Tuesday.
According to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors, Washington claimed reliever Ryan Loutos off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was designated for assignment.
The right-hander is an undrafted free agent from the 2021 draft, but he quickly worked his way up the pipeline of the St. Louis Cardinals until he made his Major League debut in 2024, appearing in three games where he didn't allow a single run in 2 1/3 innings pitched.
But after beginning the year with the Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, he was traded to the Dodgers on May 1, getting into two games with that franchise this year where he was shelled for five earned runs in three innings.
Loutos doesn't have a lot of Major League experience, but he does have a 4.68 ERA in 170 minor league appearances where he's struck out 256 batters in 231 innings.
The right-hander will now begin his tenure with the Nationals franchise in Triple-A Rochester after being immediately optioned there.
He'll be someone to keep an eye on for a call up later during the campaign, especially if the bullpen struggles for Washington continues.
