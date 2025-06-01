Nationals Did Something in Month of May for First Time Since 2023
On Saturday, the Washington Nationals put an exclamation point on their red-hot stretch by getting themselves into the record books with a historic first inning output.
This lineup has found themselves over their last four games, and that has resulted in them ending the month of May doing something for the first time since 2023.
After finishing with 15 wins and 12 losses, it was their first winning month since August of 2023.
That is beyond encouraging for this group.
While the Nationals aren't viewing having a successful 2025 season through the lens of winning or losing, the fact that this young roster is starting to figure things out the way they have during this important year bodes well for the future of this franchise.
This past offseason, it wasn't clear exactly how Washington was going to set things up for the upcoming campaign.
They could have been aggressive and gone after some high-profile veteran players who were available, jumpstarting this rebuild by ensuring there was enough talent on the roster to eventually compete.
But that's not what they decided to do.
Instead, the Nationals opted to remain patient, getting a better idea of who could be their franchise cornerstones going forward.
Right now, this core looks like they have impact players at all levels.
Not only is MacKenzie Gore having a breakout year, but CJ Abrams continues to perform well coming off his 2024 All-Star selection, James Wood looks like a future superstar and many other young players look like they belong.
Having this winning month was an important step in their development.
Now it's all about building off of that for the rest of the season.