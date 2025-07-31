Nationals Hold Onto MacKenzie Gore Despite Constant Trade Speculation
It seemed like a longshot that the Washington Nationals would trade their ace MacKenzie Gore, but there was repeated speculation and rumors that he might be on the move.
The left-hander was a popular name on the market based on him having a breakout season this year in the first half, getting selected to his first All-Star Game by proving to be one of the best strikeout artists in the sport.
With multiple seasons of club control remaining, it made sense why contenders would be targeting the left-hander, especially since the Nationals seem a few years away from contending still and this was the same amount of club control Juan Soto had when they shipped him to the San Diego Padres.
But Gore is staying put.
Washington held onto him through the trade deadline, opting to keep their ace atop their rotation during this rebuild for the time being.
It's not clear how willing the Nationals were when it came to actually dealing Gore, but interim general manager Mike DeBartolo made it known on a few occasions that they would listen to offers for the rising star.
Nothing seems to have piqued their interest, despite the Chicago Cubs reportedly making a heavy push to bring the left-hander to town.
Gore is in the midst of the best season of his career, owning a 3.80 ERA and 105 ERA+ through 22 starts, striking out 148 batters in 123 innings pitched while walking batters at the lowest rate since he debuted in 2022.
Washington had a heavy focus on adding pitching prospects to their organization in the deals they did make, hopefully adding a future staff around Gore that can compete in the National League.
