Nationals Hoping In-Season Changes to Bullpen Can Spur Positive Results
The Washington Nationals knew that they had several areas of their roster that needed upgrades during the offseason.
Through the first six weeks of the season, there have been a few moves that have panned out better than others.
The offense is more productive with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe hitting six home runs and seven doubles with 28 RBI, which are second, second and first on the team. His 114 OPS+ is fourth on the team amongst qualified hitters.
Veteran utility man Amed Rosario has made a positive impact as well. But their other additions, designated hitter Josh Bell and third baseman Paul DeJong, haven’t lived up to expectations.
Alas, they haven’t failed anywhere close to the level of the veteran additions made to the bullpen.
What Changes Have Washington Nationals Made in Bullpen?
Outside of their offensive question marks, the relief staff was by far the most shaky positional group on the roster.
Looking to change that, they signed Jorge Lopez, Lucas Sims and Colin Poche before bringing back their closer Kyle Finnegan, who was non-tendered earlier in the offseason.
Finnegan has been doing his job at the back end of the bullpen, but manager Dave Martinez has not been able to trust anyone else on the staff.
Too often already this season the bullpen has cost teams games, which has led to some major in-season changes being made.
Poche being designated for assignment was the biggest move made by Washington after appearing in 13 games, pitching 8.2 innings and producing an ugly 11.42 ERA. He issued 12 walks and had 10 strikeouts.
He was joined on the unemployment line this weekend by Sims, who was even worse with a 13.86 ERA across 12.1 innings with 14 walks and 13 strikeouts. That led to the team requesting unconditional release waivers on him.
The Nationals had nothing to lose by making a move; better off giving a chance to someone else to see if they can find a much-needed spark to go along with Finnegan.
Jackson Rutledge has been solid and could see his role increase, and veteran Andrew Chafin has been great in the early going of his tenure with the team as well.