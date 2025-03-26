Nationals Make Decision On Final Roster Spots As Opening Day Approaches
As MLB Opening Day approaches quickly, the Washington Nationals appear to have made a decision on their final bench spots.
Insider Andrew Golden of The Washington Post shared the news that catcher Riley Adams and infielder Jose Tena grabbed the last few bench spots while Orlando Ribalta earned a spot in the Major League bullpen.
Adams will be the backup catcher to start the year after an ok spring at the plate. He posted just a .208/.286/.458 slash line, but did hit two home runs in the meantime.
He has potential to be a league average hitter, which is all one can really ask for out of a backup catcher.
Tena was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the last trade deadline and finished last year very strong. His spring wasn't ideal, but he has shown enough to earn an infield utility role.
Ribalta is a spring training success story. He got lit up when he made his MLB debut last season, but was strong in the minors and was lights out this spring.
He had a 1.88 ERA with 14 strikeouts over 14.1 innings of work.
Golden also pointed out that this means that Andrew Knizner, Juan Yepez and Jackson Rutledge have not made the Opening Day roster.
Knizner and Yepez were fighting for those spots on the bench while Rutledge was looking to round out the bullpen.
Going with Ribalta over Rutledge could be surprising to some, seeing as though the latter was a first round pick and both have played similarly.
Ribalta has just been a smidge better on the mound as of late and will be rewarded for it.