Nationals Make Surprising Roster Move With 2024 All-Star And Building Block
The Washington Nationals have had enough of slumping shortstop CJ Abrams, optioning the 2024 All-Star down to the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings for the final week of the season.
Abrams, 23, was an All-Star this season after batting .268 with a .831 OPS, 15 homers, and 15 stolen bases in the first half of the season. He's had a rough second half of the season, however, batting just .203 with a .586 OPS and hitting only five homers since July 19th.
It's a rough close to the season for Abrams, the third-youngest player in MLB last Opening Day who set a Washington-era team record with 47 stolen bases. He was only the seventh shortstop in MLB history to hit at least 15 homers and steal 45 bases in the same season.
But despite the hot start to 2024, Abrams never seemed to continue developing at the plate. His .203 2nd-half batting average is in the bottom five of qualified hitters in MLB, while he's continually struggled to produce at home, putting up a .229 batting average in Nationals Park.
Abrams' defense has also been suspect this season. He has 17 errors and a .968 fielding percentage at shortstop this season, just marginally better than last year's .966 fielding percentage. His 2022 errors last season were 2nd-most in baseball, behind only Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner's 23. A disproportionate number of those Abrams errors have been committed against divisional rival Atlanta, including one in extra innings that gave the Braves a walk-off win on August 23rd in Truist Park.
There is another factor that could account for the decision to option Abrams, however: Discipline. According to a yet-to-be-confirmed eyewitness report, Abrams was spotted in a Bally's casino until 8AM on Friday. The Nationals played a day game against the Chicago Cubs at 1:20 PM, one in which Abrams went 0-3 as the leadoff hitter in Washington's 3-1 loss.