Washington Nationals ON SI

Nationals Manager Reveals What's Driving Young Superstar's Stunning Transformation

Dave Martinez reveals why James Wood is breaking out for the Washington Nationals.

Tyler Maher

Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park.
Mar 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood (29) hits a double during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals are trending up after winning four of their last five games, and James Wood has been a major reason why.

The 22-year-old outfielder is off to a tremendous start in his second Major League season. Through 12 games, he's slashing .256/.360/.581 (169 OPS+) with four homers, 10 RBI, two steals and seven walks, showing what makes him such a special all-around player.

That represents a significant step up from last year, when Wood batted .264/.354/.427 (123 OPS+) with nine homers, 14 steals and 41 RBI in 79 games as a rookie.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who's witnessed Wood's stunning transformation first-hand, recently revealed what's behind his young superstar's massive improvement.

“He’s totally engaged when it comes to hitting," Martinez said. "He has a plan every time he goes up there, every at-bat. He understands the strike zone. He really does, and he’s continuously getting better.”

Wood's incredible focus, preparation and attention to detail is extremely rare for a player his age, especially one with fewer than 100 games of MLB experience under his belt.

He's remarkably disciplined and patient for a young hitter, many of whom tend to be over-aggressive and swing at everything. His pitch recognition and strike zone management have improved, boosting his walk rate from 11.6% last year to 14.0% this year.

Waiting for better pitches to hit has translated to harder contact for Wood. His average exit velocity is up from 92.8 mph to 93.7 mph, his hard-hit rate has soared from 52.3% to 65.4% and his isolated power has doubled from .163 to .326.

These are all highly encouraging signs for a young player who is still gaining experience and only getting better in his first full season.

If he keeps it up, Wood has a chance to make his first All-Star team and potentially earn some MVP votes this year. With his absurd physical tools and impressive work ethic, the sky's the limit for him.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Tyler Maher
TYLER MAHER

Home/News