Nationals Manager Reveals What's Driving Young Superstar's Stunning Transformation
The Washington Nationals are trending up after winning four of their last five games, and James Wood has been a major reason why.
The 22-year-old outfielder is off to a tremendous start in his second Major League season. Through 12 games, he's slashing .256/.360/.581 (169 OPS+) with four homers, 10 RBI, two steals and seven walks, showing what makes him such a special all-around player.
That represents a significant step up from last year, when Wood batted .264/.354/.427 (123 OPS+) with nine homers, 14 steals and 41 RBI in 79 games as a rookie.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez, who's witnessed Wood's stunning transformation first-hand, recently revealed what's behind his young superstar's massive improvement.
“He’s totally engaged when it comes to hitting," Martinez said. "He has a plan every time he goes up there, every at-bat. He understands the strike zone. He really does, and he’s continuously getting better.”
Wood's incredible focus, preparation and attention to detail is extremely rare for a player his age, especially one with fewer than 100 games of MLB experience under his belt.
He's remarkably disciplined and patient for a young hitter, many of whom tend to be over-aggressive and swing at everything. His pitch recognition and strike zone management have improved, boosting his walk rate from 11.6% last year to 14.0% this year.
Waiting for better pitches to hit has translated to harder contact for Wood. His average exit velocity is up from 92.8 mph to 93.7 mph, his hard-hit rate has soared from 52.3% to 65.4% and his isolated power has doubled from .163 to .326.
These are all highly encouraging signs for a young player who is still gaining experience and only getting better in his first full season.
If he keeps it up, Wood has a chance to make his first All-Star team and potentially earn some MVP votes this year. With his absurd physical tools and impressive work ethic, the sky's the limit for him.