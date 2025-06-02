Nationals Offseason Addition Has Been Valuable Despite Poor Offensive Numbers
This past offseason, the Washington Nationals didn't do much in free agency.
Opting to add some high-upside players and veterans on short-term deals, the organization decided to spend another year evaluating the young guys on the roster before spending money.
Michael Soroka, Trevor Williams, Kyle Finnegan and Josh Bell were all either brought back or signed, with Nathaniel Lowe being added via a trade.
It was easy to see why the Bell and Lowe moves were made.
First base was a massive issue for the Nationals in 2024, so acquiring Lowe was the first step in rectifying that problem. As for Bell, the team needed some more offensive output, and as a consistently above-average hitter, he was supposed to provide that for this team.
Unfortunately, things haven't worked out that way.
Bell has struggled mightily this season, putting up an OPS+ number under the league average of 100 for just the second time since 2020.
This has led to his tenure in Washington being viewed in a disappointing light.
However, the veteran has provided more than what his poor offensive numbers would suggest, since he's been an instrumental part in the offensive explosion that the team has had in recent games.
"This heater the Nationals offense has found itself on, one that has delivered the team 10 wins in 13 games following Saturday's 11-7 thumping of the Arizona Diamondbacks, was simply the product of good preparation. It was veterans Nathaniel Lowe and Josh Bell speaking up, and hitting coaches Darnell Coles and Chris Johnson 'nailing' the scout on the starters," reported Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post (subscription required).
The Nationals didn't just bring Bell in to be an offensive weapon for them.
They also added him because of what he brings to the clubhouse, being a mentor and leader for the young players to help them in their journey of being a Major League Baseball player.
While everyone would certainly like to see Bell become the feared slugger he's been the past couple of seasons that has prompted contending teams to give up assets to bring him onto their roster, that's not the only value he can provide Washington.