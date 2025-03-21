Nationals Option Key Starting Pitchers, Settling Opening Day Rotation
The Washington Nationals are preparing for their final spring training games and in their latest flurry of moves settled their starting rotation.
Per MASN Sports, the Nats optioned four players, including two starting pitchers — Shinnosuke Ogasawara and DJ Herz. Also optioned were infielder Nasim Nuñez and catcher Drew Millas.
Ogasawara and Herz were competing for spots in the opening day rotation. The Nationals signed Ogasawara in their first free agent signing directly from Japan. Herz was in Washington’s rotation last season.
With those moves, the starting rotation for the opening-day series against the Philadelphia Phillies is set, with MacKenzie Gore taking the ball on opening day. The rest of the rotation will include Jake Irvin, Michael Soroka, Mitchell Parker and Trevor Williams.
Ogasawara made five starts for Washington in spring training, as he went 1-3 with an 11.25 ERA. He struck out 10 and walked eight in 12 innings pitched. He also allowed two home runs. Washington wanted to give him every chance to win a rotation spot, but the performance hasn’t supported it.
Same goes for Herz, who was in the rotation as a rookie in 2024. The left-hander went 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA in four games, three of which were starts. He struck out four and walked nine in 9.2 innings, a ratio that is upside-down enough to require the Nats to send him to the minors.
Last season he went 4-9 with as 4.16 ERA in 19 games, all starts. He struck out 106 and walked 36 in 88.2 innings.
Parker’s return to health, along with the signing of Soroka and the re-signing of Williams squeezed the pair out of the rotation — at least for now.
MASN also noted that there are a couple of roster battles left. With Millas heading to the minors, the back-up catching job is down to Riley Adams and Andrew Knizner. Meanwhile, the final roster spot appears to be down to Jose Tena and Juan Yepez.