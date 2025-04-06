Nationals Play Alex Ovechkin's Record-Setting Goal on Big Screen During Game
The Washington Nationals were the only show in town on Sunday, facing off against the Arizona Diamondbacks with the chance to win their first series of the year.
But a lot of eyes were on the hockey game taking place on Long Island in New York.
D.C. legend Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time goals in NHL history, a feat that many thought would never be duplicated. And with the Washington Capitals facing the New York Islanders, he had a chance to stand atop the record books.
That happened in the second period, with Ovechkin ripping a wrist shot past the Islanders goalkeeper for his 895th goal.
The iconic moment joins the long list that he's had playing in Washington.
The Nationals made sure to share the historic moment with the fans who were in attendance on Sunday, playing the goal on their big board which prompted some chants in the stands.
Ovechkin has been part of the Nationals scene during his career with the Capitals.
He threw out the first pitch after winning the 2018 Stanley Cup, and the two franchises have had a close relationship ever since with Nationals players celebrating their 2019 World Series win by doing a stunt at a Capitals game.
This was the latest example of a crossover between the two.
It's also a great way for the Nationals to endear themselves with the fans after there has been some trying times during this rebuilding era following the championship.
Congrats to Ovechkin on making history as the all-time leading scorer in the history of the NHL.