Nationals Place Veteran on Injured List After Scary Beaning, Call Up Prospect
The Washington Nationals got back on track in Game 2 of their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-0 win on Tuesday after dropping Monday's series opener 10-3.
Starting pitcher Jake Irvin threw seven shutout innings, which was followed up by Jose A. Ferrer and Kyle Finnegan closing the door after that. James Wood continued to showcase his incredible power, bashing a 445-foot homer for his sixth long ball of the year.
Alas, it wasn’t all positive on Tuesday night for the Nationals.
Veteran third baseman Paul DeJong suffered a scary incident in his third at- bat of the evening.
Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller nearly hit him on his second pitch of the at-bat. On the fourth, he lost control of his fastball again, hitting DeJong in the face.
The former All-Star infielder immediately fell to the ground, bleeding from under his left eye and nose. Fortunately, he was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power after being replaced by a pinch-runner.
After the game, DeJong was alert but a little woozy, according to manager Dave Martinez. He was also set to undergo a CT scan.
On Wednesday, the club placed DeJong on the 10-day injured list and called up infielder Trey Lipscomb from Triple-A Rochester to replace him.
The 2022 third-round pick has been performing well at Triple-A Rochester with a .296/.392/.386 slash line, one homer, seven RBI and two stolen bases in 13 games.
In 61 games for Washington last year, he batted .200/.268/.232 with one homer, 10 RBI and 11 steals in 13 attempts, showing good speed.
With DeJong heading to the sidelines, the Nationals will be without their starting left side of the infield for the time being, as All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams is also on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain.