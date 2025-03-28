Nationals Receive Bold Prediction To Once Again Burn Up Basepaths This Season
The Washington Nationals know that competing for a World Series is likely out of the question heading into the 2025 season, but there are still plenty of reasons to be excited about the team entering the year.
There is a lot of intriguing young talent on the roster that will have a chance to take another step in their development, further building up the foundation of the franchise.
Without a winning season since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals need to start showing signs of progress on the field or some changes could start to be made to the coaching staff and front office.
Several solid veteran additions were made this offseason to fill gaps that were on the roster for positional players.
Nathaniel Lowe was the biggest addition, acquired in a trade from the Texas Rangers to upgrade first base. Josh Bell will be insurance there and handle most of the designated hitter at-bats.
Amed Rosario is an excellent utility man that can fill in around the diamond. Paul DeJong offers a much-needed boost in the power department handling third base.
The Opening Day roster has plenty of 20+ home runs threats but they are still lacking that true middle-of-the-order bopper who puts real fear into opposing pitchers as a home run threat every time he steps to the plate.
There is potential for someone such as James Wood, who offers prodigious power with a 6-foot-7 frame, to become that home run threat down the line.
But for now, Washington looks like a team that will be in the bottom half of the league in home runs and slugging percentage again.
How can they overcome their shortage of power to consistently create runs?
Expect them to be incredibly aggressive on the basepaths again as they were in 2024, when they led MLB with 223 stolen bases. It will be three of their young stars leading the charge in that regard.
“The Nationals will again lead the majors in stolen bases. Dylan Crews will swipe 50, CJ Abrams and Jacob Young 40, and James Wood 30,” wrote Stephen Nesbitt of The Athletic (subscription required) as his bold prediction for the team in 2025.
Aggressiveness on the base paths was Washington’s best weapon offensively, consistently pushing the envelope to take extra bases whenever possible.
However, it was also their Achilles heel at times given their lack of efficiency on stolen base attempts.
They swiped the most bags in the MLB but also were caught stealing more than any team in baseball. Caught stealing 73 times, which was 20 more than the second most of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Leading the league in stolen bases for a second straight year is a good goal to have, but they need to pick their spots more effectively. It could be the difference in pushing into the high 70s for wins this year as they cost themselves too often in 2024 with poor base running decisions.