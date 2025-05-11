Nationals Receive Concerning Injury News on Star Pitching Prospect
The Washington Nationals just cannot avoid the injury bug when it comes to their pitching prospects.
Last year’s breakout rookie, DJ Herz, had to undergo surgery, ending his 2025 campaign prematurely. Cade Cavalli, a former top prospect, is working his way back from the operation, as his Josiah Gray.
Now, another one of the team’s current top pitching prospects, Jarlin Susana, is dealing with some elbow woes of his own.
What Injury Is Nationals Star Prospect Jarlin Susana Dealing With?
As shared by Mark Zuckerman of MASN, he is dealing with a Grade 1 UCL sprain in his right elbow.
The Nationals are going to shut him down for at least two weeks before deciding what the next step in the recovery process will be.
While any injury news is a bummer, manager Dave Martinez called it a “best-case scenario” for the given situation.
This is an unfortunate development for Susana, who has been skyrocketing up not only the organizational prospect rankings but the overall MLB one as well.
He is currently the No. 73-ranked prospect in baseball and No. 2 overall among Washington players.
Acquired as part of the Juan Soto blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres that just keeps giving, Susana has shown some real upside in the minor leagues with a 12.2 K/9 ratio.
Walks have been an issue, as they are the only thing really keeping him from reaching that next level as a prospect. His 6.9 BB/9 ratio thus far this season will not cut it long-term, but maybe the elbow woes were playing a part in the lack of control.
Susana turned only 21 years old in March, barely scratching the surface of his incredible potential.