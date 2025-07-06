Nationals Reportedly Calling Up Historic Signing for His Major League Debut
This past offseason, the Washington Nationals made franchise history when they signed Japanese international free agent Shinnosuke Ogasawara to a two-year, $3.5 million contract.
That marked the first time they had signed a player out of Japan.
Ogasawara was given a chance to earn an Opening Day starting rotation spot in spring training, but after he struggled during camp, the organization decided to option him to Triple-A where he could continue adjusting to pitching in the United States.
More News: Nationals Could Push for Their Future With This Eye-Catching Trade
Unfortunately, he suffered an oblique injury after three Triple-A starts that caused him to get placed on the minor league IL. He's been on a rehab assignment since June 14, having one outing with their Florida Complex affiliate and two at High-A.
On the year, he has produced a 4.50 ERA across those six starts, striking out 24 batters in 24 innings with just six walks, but he hasn't pitched sine June 25.
More News: Nationals' Dave Martinez Becomes Third Manager to Reach Franchise Milestone
However, that's not stopping Washington from seeing what he can do at the Major League level.
According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, the Nationals are going to call up Ogasawara on Sunday for his MLB debut.
They'll have to make a roster move before the game to make it official, but all signs are pointing to the Japanese left-hander starting the finale against the Boston Red Sox.
Because it's been so long since he's pitched, this is an interesting decision. But with Trevor Williams hitting the injured list and the rest of the rotation faltering behind MacKenzie Gore, they seem ready to give the 27-year-old a shot.
More News: Three Washington Nationals Ranked Among Top Trade Deadline Candidates
If he performs well, there's a chance he sticks in Washington's rotation going forward.
This should be an outing that Nationals fans tune in for, because after Ogasawara made history by signing his deal with Washington this past winter, he's going to further etch his name into the franchise history books when he takes the mound for his first Major League start.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.