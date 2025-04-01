Nationals Set To Honor Inaugural Team With 20th Anniversary Celebration
The 2025 MLB season is a special one for the Washington Nationals.
Not only are they showing signs of climbing out of the rebuild they have been in since winning the World Series in 2019, but it's also the 20th anniversary of the franchise moving to the nation’s capital.
Ater 36 years as the Montreal Expos, the team became the Nationals and moved to Washington, D.C. in 2005.
That first team is now set to be honored by the franchise with a spot in the Ring of Honor. According to MASN's Mark Zuckerman, the ceremony will occur this weekend as part of the team’s 20th anniversary celebrations.
A few players from that team will be in attendance Saturday for the 4:05 pm ET afternoon game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Scheduled to be there are Jamey Carroll, Chad Cordero, John Patterson, Brian Schneider and Ryan Zimmerman.
That first Washington team finished last in the NL East despite going 81-81, nine games behind the Atlanta Braves.
Patterson led the team in WAR with 4.5. Cordero was the team’s lights-out closer, pacing MLB with 47 saves as one of the Nationals' two All-Stars along with starting pitcher Livan Hernandez.
Carroll was a utility middle infielder and Schneider was the starting catcher. Zimmerman, one of the best players in franchise history, debuted in 2005 and appeared in 20 games.
It's a nice gesture from the franchise to add the inaugural team into the Ring of Honor, as they laid the foundation for two decades of baseball in DC.