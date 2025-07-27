Nationals Shutting Down Possibility of Their Core Players Getting Traded
With just a few days remaining before the deadline, the Washington Nationals are expected to be busy offloading their best assets that have been placed on the trade block.
Amed Rosario was the first to be moved, getting a solid return from the New York Yankees that could boost their pitching staff in the immediate future.
Kyle Finnegan, Nathaniel Lowe, Josh Bell and Michael Soroka are all expected to dealt before July 31 ends, but there have started to be some rumblings that the Nationals could be the center of a blockbuster trade.
Contending teams around the league would love to acquire MacKenzie Gore, and with interim general manager Mike DeBartolo stating he's willing to listen to offers made for the ace, that only added fuel to the fire when it came to the possibility that the rising star could get moved.
However, it seems like fans have no reason to worry.
"The Nationals say that their prized young core of James Wood, C.J. Abrams, MacKenzie Gore and Dylan Crews is staying put," Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported.
That's great news for this fanbase.
It's hard to believe Washington won the World Series in 2019 and have been the second worst team in Major League Baseball since that point, undergoing a full teardown rebuild in order to come out on the other side with an ability to compete once again.
While this season suggests they are still years away from reaching that point, the Nationals can't keep shipping out established stars for prospects who might not pan out.
Holding onto Gore is the best course of action, and keeping him as part of the young core that features those three exciting names will hopefully revive baseball in the nation's capital.
