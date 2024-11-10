Nationals Sign Intriguing Minor League Arm Away from San Francisco Giants
The Washington Nationals have signed reliever Clay Helvey, as reported by USA Today's Bob Nightengale, adding an intriguing arm to their bullpen mix. Helvey, who spent 2024 in Triple-A with the San Francisco Giants, posted a strong season that highlighted his potential as a late-inning option.
In 39 appearances, he notched a disappointing 5.17 ERA across 71.1 innings, but demonstrating his effectiveness with a solid 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Though he allowed a few too many walks (4.4 per nine innings), his ability to generate swings and misses makes him a potentially valuable addition to Washington’s bullpen, especially for a team looking to strengthen its relief corps.
The 27-year-old has yet to make his major league debut after being drafted in the 22nd round in 2018 out of the University of Tampa. A pure relief prospect since he entered the minors, Helvey has consistently struggled to acclimate to the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, outperforming his peers in Double-A but seeing his ERA drastically inflate in the offensive environments of Triple-A.
Helvey’s fastball-cutter combination was key to his success in 2024, making him a difficult matchup for both right- and left-handed hitters. He performed the best against lefties, holding them to just a .210 average despite their inherent advantages in the altitude of the PCL.
The Nationals, looking to improve on their bullpen’s overall ERA and reliability, may see Helvey as a potential setup option if he can replicate his Triple-A strikeout performances at the major league level. His signing is a low-risk move with potential upside for Washington’s bullpen depth heading into 2025.