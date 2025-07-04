Nationals Star James Wood Had Career Day After Accepting Home Run Derby Invite
It would have been odd to not see rising Washington Nationals superstar James Wood compete in the Home Run Derby this year.
Not only has he hit more long balls than just about anyone else in Major League Baseball during the first half of the season, but since he is a young player whose career is ascending, recent history suggested that he would not only get extended an invite to compete in the event, he would also accept it.
That's exactly what happened when the towering slugger officially entered his name into the Home Run Derby competition for All-Star festivities.
And Wood celebrated that news in style on Thursday.
During the finale against the AL-best Detroit Tigers, Wood showed why he should be part of this event by blasting a ball 361 feet to left field.
But he didn't stop there.
Wood had a career day, recording five hits in a 5-for-5 effort that featured two RBI.
It was the latest example of his star continuing to rise, and even after all the attention was on him after he was selected to compete in the Home Run Derby, he didn't back away from that pressure and delivered the best game he's had in the Majors.
What he does when the lights are on him during the actual showcase event will be seen, but Nationals fans know he hasn't missed a beat since being called up to The Show.
The rest of the baseball world will now have a chance to see that as well.
