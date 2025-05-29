Nationals Star Prospect Finally Gets What He Had 'Been Waiting For' Against Mariners
Not many people would have expected the Washington Nationals to win a game when facing a budding ace like George Kirby.
But this isn't the same Nationals team of the past.
While Wednesday was only Kirby's second start of the year after returning from the injured list, it was still impressive to see this young Washington group get after him the way they did, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning with back-to-back homers before adding three more in the fourth on two-out small ball proficiency.
All in all, the Nationals tagged the Seattle Mariners star for six earned runs on seven hits in five innings of work, drawing two walks compared to striking out four times.
Someone who was a major part of that effort was Robert Hassell III.
Called up to replace the injured Dylan Crews, the former highly-touted prospect -- who has had his struggles during his career -- went 3-for-5 with two RBI.
It was his first three-hit game of his career, which isn't saying much since he only has six Major League contests under his belt. But that also shows the capability he has at the plate.
Hassell recorded another first on Wednesday, too; hitting his first-career home run in The Show.
That blast came in the top of the eighth inning when he hit a solo shot 416 feet to center field, a moment that he admitted he was looking forward to having.
"Oh, this is the best one, that's for sure," Hassell said, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN when asked how this homer compares to the others in his career. "This is the best one. Something I've been waiting for, and you imagine what it's like and all that. But it finally happened, and I feel blessed."