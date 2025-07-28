Nationals Star Prospect Trave Sykora Set To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
The Washington Nationals are getting ready for what should be a busy trade deadline.
Looking to get future assets back in return for some of their veteran players on expiring deals, the aim is to bolster their farm system and get younger pieces to be part of their Major League roster alongside some of their established stars.
More News: Nationals Make Move to Replace Amed Rosario on Active Roster
Someone who was expected to be part of that is Travis Sykora, the Nationals' top-ranked prospect who reached the Double-A level this season after being selected in the third round of the 2023 draft.
Unfortunately, Washington was dealt a major blow, with Mark Zuckerman of MASN reporting the team revealed that Sykora will undergo Tommy John surgery.
More News: Nationals Outfielder Dylan Crews Set to Start Rehab Assignment
The 21-year-old has been a rising star in the sport, posting a 2.33 ERA across 20 starts at the Single-A level in 2024 while striking out 129 batters in 85 innings pitched. When he was on the mound this season, he showed that same electric strikeout stuff, fanning a total of 79 batters in 45 1/3 innings across four affiliate levels.
Now, Sykora will be out for the remainder of this year with a good chance that he misses all of 2026 as well.
More News: Nationals Shutting Down Possibility of Their Core Players Getting Traded
The talented right-hander now becomes the latest on a long list of Nationals pitchers who have undergone Tommy John surgery, joining Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli and DJ Herz, who underwent the procedure earlier in 2025.
Hopefully Sykora can make a full recovery and get back to the mound as soon as possible, building upon the incredible career he established in the minors so he can one day be starring at the Major League level.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.