Nationals Starting Pitcher Heads To Injured List After Leaving Debut Early
The Washington Nationals have received some unfortunate news on the injury front and will be down one of their starting pitchers for the next several weeks at minimum.
According to an announcement from the team, they have placed right-handed pitcher Michael Soroka on the 15-day injured list after an issue he suffered during his season debut in Monday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.
In a corresponding move, the Nationals also recalled right-hander Jackson Rutledge from Triple-A
Soroka was pulled from the game early, though it seemed earlier this week that he had avoided a major injury scare.
While that still may be the case and the team does not yet know exactly how serious the injury -- which was initially reported as a right arm biceps strain -- is, it certainly doesn't bode well that he has to spend a stint on the IL.
According to Andrew Golden of The Washington Post, Washington manager Dave Martinez had told media that the team wanted to see how Soroka felt after throwing before making any decisions. He threw on the field on Wednesday, so obviously there was still some discomfort there.
Soroka was an All-Star with the Atlanta Braves back in 2019 and finished sixth in National League Cy Young voting, but a number of injuries have derailed his career as a top-flight starter.
The Nationals clearly believed he could recover and take a step forward this year when they gave him a one-year, $9 million deal this offseason. While he still very well could, his first campaign with Washington isn't off to a good start.