Nationals Surging Offense Had Historic Performance on Saturday Night
It's safe to say the Washington Nationals are rolling right now.
Winners of four in a row and seven out of their last 10 games, this offense has gotten red-hot the past four contests to the tune of 38 total runs scored.
What has made this stretch even more encouraging is that it came against the AL West-leading Seattle Mariners and an Arizona Diamondbacks club that was picked by many to be a dark horse National League contender this season.
All of a sudden, things are clicking for this Nationals group, and that culminated in a historic first inning on Saturday night.
Washington plated a staggering 10 runs in the first frame of the contest, putting up that number before opposing starting Brandon Pfaadt even recorded a single out.
11 consecutive batters got on base to start the game, which was only the second time since the expansion era in 1961 that this has occurred.
"A lot of smiles, a lot of laughter, electric. I mean, just to be a part of that was amazing," star prospect Daylen Lile said regarding the mood in the dugout during that inning, per Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post (subscription required).
Everyone had to be feeling good because literally everyone contributed.
Not only did every single person in the lineup get on base during the first inning of the game, but by the time things ended, everyone had recorded a hit and scored a run.
The continued surge of this offense is something that is starting to draw attention.
And after making MLB history with this dominant outburst on Saturday, it's going to be hard to ignore this talented Nationals group any longer.