Nationals Trade Relievers Luis Garcia, Andrew Chafin to Angels
The Washington Nationals are unloading a pair of relievers to the Los Angeles Angels in one of the more shocking trades so far at the 2025 MLB trade deadline.
ESPN's Jeff Passan was first on the trade that has the Nationals sending two relievers -- right-handed pitcher Luis Garcia and left-handed pitcher Andrew Chafin -- to the Angels.
Left-handed minor leaguer pitcher Jake Eder and first baseman Sam Brown is the return for Washington, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
It isn't an elite return for those two relievers, but it could be interesting if the Nationals can develop them. Neither player is in Los Angeles' top 30 per MLB Pipeline.
Eder has appeared in the Majors in each of the last two seasons. The Angels acquired him from the Chicago White Sox back in March of this year.
The 26-year-old has a 4.87 career ERA with a 1.328 WHIP and 16 strikeouts over 20.1 innings. He has mostly been a long relief option in MLB and has been a starter in the minors.
Through 13 starts at the Triple-A level this season, he has posted a 6.11 ERA.
Brown was a 12th-round draft selection by Los Angeles back in 2023. He is a southpaw who doesn't have much power, but can still produce at the plate.
The 23-year-old has a .244/.350/.358 slash line with five home runs and 40 RBI through 92 games in Double-A this season. He has been very patient at the plate this year, drawing 46 walks and striking out just 64 times.
