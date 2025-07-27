Nationals Trade Veteran Utility Man Amed Rosario to Yankees
The Washington Nationals have made their first trade prior to the July 31 deadline.
In an unexpected turn of events, the first player moved was their utility man Amed Rosario.
Jack Curry of YES Network reported Rosario has been traded to the New York Yankees in exchange for right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter and 18-year-old minor league outfielder Browm Martinez, who is currently in the Dominican Summer League.
There were rumors about the Yankees' interest in Rosario even after they acquired Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. And despite Aaron Judge going on the injured list, they decided to give up assets to get him.
This is an interesting return for the Nationals.
They weren't expected to get a ton for Rosario since he's a rental player and largely is used in matchup-dependent at-bats against right-handed pitching, but this is a solid package on the surface.
For one, Beeter is 26 years old and has Major League experience, albeit not very good experience with eight earned runs allowed in 9 1/3 innings pitching across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. But he has a career 3.64 ERA in the minors across 113 outings (83 starts), so he at least gives Washington more organizational pitching depth, which they desperately need.
Martinez is a lottery ticket, and one that would be jackpot if it hits as a result of flipping Rosario.
He is tearing up the DSL this year with a .404/.507/.632 slash line, three homers and 16 RBI across 18 games, drawing six walks compared to eight strikeouts with 13 steals.
Martinez is a long-term play while Beeter could be used for the final stretch of the season, which is a good return for the Nationals all things considered.
