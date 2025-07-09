Nationals Veteran Pitcher Trevor Williams To Undergo Surgery for Partial UCL Tear
Mark Zuckerman, journalist for the Washington Nationals on MASN Sports, reported devastating news for the Nationals pitching staff via X. Trevor Williams told Zuckerman that he has a partial tear of his UCL and is expecting to undergo surgery next week to fix it.
Williams will reportedly be traveling to Alabama to have an internal brace procedure which would mean nine months of rehab. However things could ultimately get worse once he’s under the knife. The surgeon could end up deciding that he could need Tommy John surgery once he’s in there and that would mean 12-18 months of rehab.
The 33-year-old right-handed pitcher is in his third season with the Nationals. In this duration, for Washington, he has a 4.60 ERA in 60 starts and 15-21.
This season, he has started in 17 games with a 6.21 ERA, striking out 65 batters and walking 21. In his last seven starts he’s had 24 strikeouts to only six walks with a 5.94 ERA.
The former second-round pick is facing a fairly severe injury, even if it is common in the sport. It will take a lot of patience and rehab to come back to his former self and contribute positively to a major league team.
The Nationals' struggles continue as they lose a veteran starter on their roster. They are last in the National League East at 37-54 and 4-6 in their last 10. They’re in Saint Louis taking on the Cardinals before traveling to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Brewers before the All-Star break.
