Nationals Will Unveil Franchise's First Jersey Patch Sponsor During Tuesday's Game
The Washington Nationals have made a huge decision.
They were one of the few remaining Major League Baseball teams that didn't have a partner for a jersey sponsor.
But that has now changed.
More News: Kyle Finnegan Gives His Thoughts on Struggles of Young Nationals Relievers
In an announcement made by the team, the Nationals have revealed they are partnering with Washington D.C.-based institution AARP on a multi-year agreement to make that company the franchise's inaugural jersey patch sponsor.
The AARP logo will make it's debut on Washington's jerseys on Tuesday, and it will remain there throughout the regular season and during spring training and the playoffs, if they are able to qualify during the length of this partnership.
More News: Nationals Have Two Prospects Heading to MLB All-Star Futures Game This Season
The patch is set to be located on the right sleeve, as revealed in a "first look" by the team's social media page.
"When looking for our inaugural jersey patch sponsor, it was important for us to work with an organization that aligns with our values, one that embraces not just the 'Next Gen Natitude' on the field and in the clubhouse, but also brings together all generations of Nationals fans," COO Alan Gottlieb said as part of the press release.
More News: Five Washington Nationals Who Could be Dealt as MLB Trade Deadline Approaches
Financial details have not been revealed, but this is a positive step in the right direction for the Nationals.
Finding this additional revenue stream will hopefully help increase spending on the team, something owner Mark Lerner has done in the past but has shied away from during this rebuilding phase.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.