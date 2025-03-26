Nationals Young Hurler Overcomes Odds To Make Opening Day Roster in Bullpen
The Washington Nationals are set to begin their 2025 regular season against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon.
Their entire roster will be revealed a few hours before the game, but news has been trickling in about players who have made the cut and will be there for Opening Day.
On Wednesday afternoon, MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN revealed another addition to the team’s roster to start the season; right-handed pitcher Brad Lord.
He made headlines during spring training because of the unorthodox training methods that he used this winter to help get in shape and prepared for the upcoming season. Working at Home Depot for seasonal work, he was doing strength training but not in a gym.
It was the perfect side gig for him to build around his training schedule and earn some money to help pay the bills. Lord built physical strength and learned another form of work ethic which helped him on his journey to become a Major League pitcher.
The work may not have been what a player normally does over the offseason, but it certainly helped. His fastball was touching 97 mph in spring training and he caught the attention enough of the coaching staff to make the Opening Day roster as a bullpen arm.
An 18th round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Lord has performed at a high level through two years in the minor leagues.
In 2024, between High-A Wilmington, Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester he made 25 starts, throwing 129.2 innings with an impressive 2.43 ERA and 135 strikeouts.
2023 was the last time that Lord worked out of the bullpen, making 10 relief appearances with Single-A Fredericksburg.