New Washington Nationals Star Used Social Media to Determine Trade Status
The Washington Nationals pulled off a solid trade to get first baseman Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers last month.
Lowe is just one of 10 first basemen in Major League history to win a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and a World Series ring.
Washington hopes that he brings more power to a corner infield spot that didn’t have much last season.
The deal wasn’t necessarily a surprise to Lowe. He knew his name had been mentioned in trade talks leading up to the deal.
But Dec. 21 was an auspicious day for him. That day, the 29-year-old thought he might just be safe.
Why? Paul Goldschmidt, as he recently told MLB Network.
“Honestly when I saw Paul Goldschmidt sign in New York I was like, ‘OK maybe I'm not going to get moved’ because I didn't want to. But I started checking Twitter a little bit and then I had actually told my wife ‘You know now that they're buttoned up there (in New York) and (Josh) Naylor moved from Cleveland to Arizona, maybe we won't get moved.”
Lowe’s first mistake was trying to take cues from social media. A day later, the Rangers moved him to Washington for reliever Robert Garcia.
Lowe was on a hunting trip in Kansas when he learned of the trade.
“CY (Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young) calls me … and was like, ‘You know, thanks for everything and you’re heading to Washington.”
Lowe said he’s excited for the new opportunity and to be in a position where he can be leader for a team with a large group of young players that could become big stars in the game.
In 2024 he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He began the year on the injured list with an oblique injury and had a much better second half and ended up with one of his best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
In 2023, he helped the Rangers win the World Series for the first time, won his first Gold Glove and he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI.
In 2022 he won his first Silver Slugger award as he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI.
Lowe isn't yet 30 years old and he's already developed a reputation as a good guy in the clubhouse. He's also spent the past few seasons learning from leaders like Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien, one of the most respected players in the game.