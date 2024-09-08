Next Year's Projected Washington Nationals Lineup Has Notable Omission
With just about three weeks until the end of the regular season, Washington Nationals fans have to be chomping at the bit to see what the organization decides to do this winter when it comes to free agency.
They have a real chance to make a splash during the winter, bringing in some impact players to bolster this roster filled with young stars.
If the Nationals are ready to come out of their prolonged rebuilding phase following their teardown after they failed to defend their World Series title, then they could be aggressive in trying to land some of the biggest names set to hit the market.
Of course, the pipedream is a reunion with Juan Soto.
Bringing back their megastar, who is still years away from hitting his prime, to pair with the top prospects they got in exchange when trading him to the San Diego Padres would be a full circle moment that is what Hollywood scripts are made of.
That would require Washington's ownership group to open up their checkbook, something that isn't quite known if they are willing to do at this time.
Still, the dream is alive until Soto makes his decision one way or another, either coming back home to rejoin the Nationals, or signing a long-term contract with a different team.
When projecting what this lineup might look like in 2025, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report doesn't think Washington will be able to pull off the reunion.
Instead, he has the young trio of James Wood, Dylan Crews and Jacob Young patrolling in the outfield.
While that certainly wouldn't be the worst-case scenario, as Wood looks like a potential superstar and Crews has flashed huge potential, it would also be disappointing knowing that Soto was on the open market and they couldn't get him to sign again.
The Nationals previously offered him a contract extension, something he turned down that resulted in his initial trade to the Padres.
And even though this result would be disappointing, it's also the likely scenario.