NL East Arch Rival Mets Sign Former Nationals Pitcher to Deal
Washington Nationals fans will be seeing some more of Colin Poche this year, but not in the way many expected.
The AL East rival New York Mets have announced that they are signing Poche to a minor league deal and will start him out in Triple-A.
The Nationals and the Mets have three more series against each other this season, with the next one being in New York in the middle of June.
That gives Poche plenty of time to play his way into the big league bullpen for the Mets, and he could very well be facing Washington when that game does come around.
The 31-year-old will be trying to find some consistency on the mound again after his disastrous stint with the Nationals.
Poche was actually a fairly exciting signing this past offseason since he had been a solid reliever for the past few years. From 2022 to 2024, he had a 3.27 ERA with a 1.130 WHIP.
In his 8.2 innings of work for Washington to start this campaign, though, he had a 11.42 ERA with a 2.538 WHIP. He was designated for assignment at the start of May when the team signed Andrew Chafin.
Chafin has allowed one run in three appearances across 2.1 innings pitched, so he is off to a better start than Poche.
New York was desperate to find left-handed relief pitching since they have just one southpaw in their bullpen.
Signing Poche is worth a shot before dipping into the trade market.